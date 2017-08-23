

CTV Kitchener





Waterloo regional police were called to Victoria Park in Kitchener on Tuesday evening after they say two girls were robbed of their belongings.

Police say around 11:10 p.m. the girls were approached by three people and one of them was showing a knife.

When police arrived they arrested two of the suspects and recovered a portion of the stolen property.

The third suspect later turned himself in at central division. However a purse and a cellphone are still missing.

No one was hurt during the incident.

A female youth has been charged with robbery, possession of a prohibited weapon, possession of a weapon to commit an offence, disguise with intent to commit an offence, and breach of probation. An adult male and female have also been charged with robbery.