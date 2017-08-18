

CTV Kitchener





The motorcycle driver who was killed Thursday when his bike struck a horse and buggy near Dorking has been identified as 31-year-old Paul Willfong of Perth County.

Police say Willfong was riding on Line 86 and as he approached Chalmers-Forrest Road he hit traffic.

When Willfong pulled out to pass he hit the horse and buggy at the stop sign.

Willfong and the horse were killed.

The two adults and three children inside the buggy were not hurt.

Police also say the blue Honda motorcycle Willfong was driving was stolen.