A 34-year-old man is in custody after allegedly cutting a woman with a knife early this morning in Guelph.

Police were called to a home on Scottsdale Drive around 4:30 a.m. and say the victim knew the man.

She was taken to hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

The man is in custody and charged with a number of offences including aggravated assault, weapons dangerous to the public and breach of probation.