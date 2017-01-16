Featured
Police say Kitchener man arrested with drugs, cash, and loaded handgun
Items police say were seized in a drug investigation.
CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, January 16, 2017 12:29PM EST
A 34-year-old Kitchener man was arrested Monday with what police say was a loaded handgun, a large amount of cash, and more than $15,000 worth of fentanyl and methamphetamine.
Police say the man was nabbed on Stirling Avenue South in Kitchener as a result of an ongoing investigation.
Two Kitchener properties on Courtland Ave. East and Fairview Ave. were subsequently searched and police say more weapons and about $47,000 in fentanyl, methamphetamine, marijuana and psilocybin were seized.
Police say their investigation is ongoing and they expect more arrests and charges.
