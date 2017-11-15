Featured
Police say improper disposal of smoking materials to blame for house fire
Police said the fire call came in around 12:30 p.m. to a home on Perkell Place in Kitchener.
CTV Kitchener
Published Wednesday, November 15, 2017 7:28AM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, November 15, 2017 7:54AM EST
A father and his young daughter managed to escape their home safely following a fire around the noon hour Tuesday.
The man had minor burns to his hands and was taken to hospital as a precaution.
Police believe the improper disposal of smoking materials caused the fire in the basement.
Damage is estimated at $300,000 as a result of substantial smoke.