A father and his young daughter managed to escape their home safely following a fire around the noon hour Tuesday.

Police said the fire call came in around 12:30 p.m. to a home on Perkell Place in Kitchener.

The man had minor burns to his hands and was taken to hospital as a precaution.

Police believe the improper disposal of smoking materials caused the fire in the basement.

Damage is estimated at $300,000 as a result of substantial smoke.