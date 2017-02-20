

CTV Kitchener





A man is facing impaired driving charges after running a red light and then getting onto the 401 in the wrong direction.

Woodstock police spotted the vehicle running the red light early Sunday morning.

An officer followed the Ford Explorer as it turned east onto the westbound 401 ramp.

Police said the man was eventually pulled over and arrested.

The 45-year-old man from Kincardine had his 15-year-old child in the car with him, according to police.