A 57-year-old Waterloo man was airlifted to Hamilton General Hospital in critical condition Tuesday evening, following a two-vehicle crash.

Around 6:30 p.m. crews were called to William Hastings Line and Road 116 in Linwood for the report of a motorcycle collision.

Police say the motorcycle was travelling northbound and a pickup truck was travelling south when the motorcycle crossed the centre line and collided with the truck.

A 73-year-old man from St. George was driving the pickup and did not sustain serious injuries, according to police.

Police said the air ambulance was on scene prior to the arrival of paramedics and police, and those officials were able to provide immediate assistance to the 57 year old.

The road was closed for several hours while police investigated.

Police said inexperience may have been a contributing factor in the collision and are advising those who have not been on a motorcycle for some time, to take refresher courses.