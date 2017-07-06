Featured
Police say a child has died following farm accident in Linwood
Regional police are investigating after they say a child died at a property in Linwood.
CTV Kitchener
Published Thursday, July 6, 2017 10:40PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, July 6, 2017 10:41PM EDT
Waterloo Regional Police along with paramedics and the Wellesley fire department were called to a rural property on Lichty Road in Linwood just before 7 p.m. on Thursday. Police say the call was for an accidental death.
According to regional police, a child died on the property but how it happened remains unclear.
Ornge air ambulance says they were dispatched to the area but then later called off.
Police are still investigating.
