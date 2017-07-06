

CTV Kitchener





Waterloo Regional Police along with paramedics and the Wellesley fire department were called to a rural property on Lichty Road in Linwood just before 7 p.m. on Thursday. Police say the call was for an accidental death.

According to regional police, a child died on the property but how it happened remains unclear.

Ornge air ambulance says they were dispatched to the area but then later called off.

Police are still investigating.