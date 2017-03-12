Featured
Police release video, hoping to catch suspect in connection to series of break and enters
CTV Kitchener
Published Sunday, March 12, 2017 7:36PM EDT
Regional police have released video footage hoping to identify a man in connection with a series of break and enters.
Police say several unlocked and open garages were broken into. Various goods were stolen, including bikes, bags, backpacks and tools.
The incidents took place between Feb. 20 and 24, in the area of Franklin Boulevard and Saginaw Parkway in Cambridge.
The suspect is described as a white man, with a tall, slim build. He was seen pulling a plastic wagon.
Anyone with information regarding the incidents is asked to call police at 519-653-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
