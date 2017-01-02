Featured
Police release photo of man wanted for alleged break and enter in Blair
Photo of man wanted for an alleged break and enter in Blair. (Courtesy: Waterloo Regional Police)
CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, January 2, 2017 3:01PM EST
Waterloo Regional Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man wanted for an alleged break and enter in Cambridge.
They say it happened in on John Bricker Road in Blair on November 17th.
No other details about the break and enter have been released to the public.
The man is described as:
- White
- 200 lbs
- 5’10”
- Wearing glasses, light grey winter coat, khaki pants and a black baseball cap
Anyone who can identify the man is asked to call Waterloo Regional Police at 519-650-8500 ext. 2299 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
