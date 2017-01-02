

CTV Kitchener





Waterloo Regional Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man wanted for an alleged break and enter in Cambridge.

They say it happened in on John Bricker Road in Blair on November 17th.

No other details about the break and enter have been released to the public.

The man is described as:

White

200 lbs

5’10”

Wearing glasses, light grey winter coat, khaki pants and a black baseball cap

Anyone who can identify the man is asked to call Waterloo Regional Police at 519-650-8500 ext. 2299 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.