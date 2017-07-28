

CTV Kitchener





Police have released an image of a man they want to talk to in connection with a sexual assault in Waterloo.

The alleged sex assault occurred around 2:15 a.m. Sunday.

According to Waterloo Regional Police, a woman was grabbed from behind and sexually assaulted while walking southbound on Westmount Road North, south of University Avenue West.

She was able to get away from the man and get help from a passing motorist.

Police say the man had first asked the woman what time it was.

The man is described has being Indigenous or Hispanic and likely in his late 30s. Police say he is 5’6” or 5’7” tall and has an average or slightly larger than average build, as well as dark eyes, dark hair in a buzz cut and dark eyes.

The man’s bottom lip protruded when he spoke, police say, and he “smelled strongly of cigarettes.” He was seen wearing a navy blue hoodie and light blue jeans.

Additionally, police say, the man did not speak with a foreign accent.

Anyone with information about the assault is asked to contact Waterloo Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.