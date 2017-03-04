Featured
Police on hunt for thieves who dragged stolen ATM behind truck
(David Imrie / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Saturday, March 4, 2017 3:13PM EST
Brantford police are asking for the public’s help in locating the thieves who stole an ATM from a store on Colborne Street West.
Police said the people used a pickup truck to smash through the window of the business at 320 Colborne Street West just after 4 a.m. on Saturday.
They stole the ATM from the business and dragged it behind the truck as they fled the scene.
Officers followed the marks left behind by the dragged ATM out of the city and into Brant County.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 519-756-0113 ext. 2286.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from CTV Kitchener
- Man shot by police charged with attempting to disarm an officer
- Death investigation ruled a homicide after body discovered in Cainsville business
- Weekly curbside garbage pickup now a thing of the past
- Police on hunt for thieves who dragged stolen ATM behind truck
- Northern Ontario ratepayer puts Wynne on the hot seat during photo op