Brantford police are asking for the public’s help in locating the thieves who stole an ATM from a store on Colborne Street West.

Police said the people used a pickup truck to smash through the window of the business at 320 Colborne Street West just after 4 a.m. on Saturday.

They stole the ATM from the business and dragged it behind the truck as they fled the scene.

Officers followed the marks left behind by the dragged ATM out of the city and into Brant County.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 519-756-0113 ext. 2286.