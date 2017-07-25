

CTV Kitchener





Police are searching for two teens believed to be around the age of 16 following an armed robbery at a Kitchener Mac’s Convenience Store on Monday night.

Just before midnight, Waterloo Regional Police responded to the robbery at 300 Bleams Road.

Two teens entered the Mac’s demanding money and cigarettes. One teen was armed with a metal pipe while the other had a blue baseball bat.

Police are describing the first teen as white, 5’10” with a slim build and blonde hair. He was wearing a grey MMA Elite sweater, black shorts, white shoes with red laces and a purple bandana covering his face. He was armed with the blue bat.

The other teen is described as white, 5’7” approximately 16 years old. He was wearing a grey hoodie, black pants, a black baseball cap with white/gold designs on the brim, white shoes, and a black bandana covering his face. He was armed with the metal pipe.

Police said the two made off with an undisclosed amount of money.

There were no customers in the store at the time of the robbery, just the clerk was present.

Police said surveillance video of the event is being reviewed.

No one was injured as a result of the robbery.