A Brantford police officer and two officers from Brant were among six who were recognized for brave acts of outstanding courage.



Const. Jeremy Morton of Brantford and Const. Paul Drake and Const. Chris Thompson of Brant were honoured with the Ontario Medal for Police Bravery Tuesday night.



The three officers managed to save a person who was trapped inside a burning home on New Year’s Day.



Const. Morton was first to arrive on scene after he was alerted to fire by a motorist.



The officer rushed inside to assist a victim believed to be trapped in the upper level of the home but was unable to locate the individual.



On his third attempt the officer was joined by the two other officers from Brant.



Due to the persistence of the three officers and help from more officials on scene, the victim was located inside the home and pulled to safety.



All three officers were taken to hospital and treated for smoke inhalation.



No one was injured in the fire.