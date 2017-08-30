

CTV Kitchener





A veteran Waterloo Regional Police officer arrested last week has been released on bail.

The arrest was the fourth time the officer in question has been taken into custody since January. All four arrests have occurred in London.

The initial arrest was for a variety of charges including sexual assault, assault with a weapon and assault, all over incidents alleged to have occurred between 2013 and 2015.

Each subsequent arrested involved alleged breaches of court orders. Last week’s arrest also resulted in a charge of harassment.

The officer – a patrol supervisor who cannot be named due to a publication ban – was granted bail Wednesday following an appearance in Kitchener.

He returns to court Oct. 3. It’s not clear yet if the charges will be dealt with through one trial or multiple trials.

Since his first arrest, the officer has been suspended from his policing duties with pay.