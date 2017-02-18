Featured
Police make arrest in string of vehicle break-ins
Police arrested a 21-year-old man who was fleeing the scene of an alleged break and enter.
Waterloo Regional Police Service said the incident occurred on Feb. 9, when the suspect got into an apartment building on Courtland Road in Kitchener.
Police said the suspect targeted vehicles in the condos underground parking garage.
Police said they believe the suspect is responsible for 16 similar vehicle break-ins where the cars were targeted in the underground parking of apartment buildings and condos.
Police said he has been charged with a sting of offences including break and enter, possession of stolen property, theft and use of stolen credit cards and possession of a weapon.
