Four people are now facing charges after allegedly bursting into an unlocked home in Clinton wearing masks, holding weapons, and demanding cash and drugs.

The robbery occurred Feb. 26, at a home on Albert Street.

There were eight people inside the home at the time, one of whom received a minor injury.

Huron County OPP announced Friday that they have made four arrests in connection with the robbery.

They are a 37-year-old man from Goderich, a 25-year-old man from Ashfield-Colborne-Wawanosh, a 17-year-old boy from Huron East and a 15-year-old boy from Huron East.

Charges laid include eight counts apiece of assault with a weapon, as well as robbery, mischief and other offences.

It had been believed initially that there were five intruders, but police said Friday that four was the correct number.