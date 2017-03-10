

CTV Kitchener





Four people are now facing charges after allegedly bursting into an unlocked home in Clinton wearing masks, holding weapons, and demanding cash and drugs.

The robbery occurred Feb. 26, at a home on Albert Street.

There were eight people inside the home at the time, one of whom received a minor injury.

Huron County OPP announced Friday that they have made four arrests in connection with the robbery.

They are a 37-year-old man from Goderich, a 25-year-old man from Ashfield-Colborne-Wawanosh, a 17-year-old boy from Huron East and a 15-year-old boy from Huron East.

Charges laid include eight counts apiece of assault with a weapon, as well as robbery, mischief and other offences.

It had been believed initially that there were five intruders, but police said Friday that four was the correct number.