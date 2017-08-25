

Katarina Milicevic, CTV Kitchener





Waterloo Regional Police have released photos of a man they believe is connected in the death of Christopher Deweese.

John Darren McCluskey of Cambridge is wanted on an outstanding warrant.

Police allege the 47-year-old committed indignity to a dead body in relation to the remains found of Deweese.

Deweese’s body was found in a North Dumfries field on July 12 near Old Beverly and Village Roads.

Police say he was not killed on that property and consider his death to be suspicious.

Two others have already been arrested in connection to Deweese’s death.

Desiree McNeill, a 29-year-old Cambridge woman, was arrested at the end of July.

McNeill was charged with indignity to a dead body.

About two weeks later, 44-year-old Jason Cesar of Kitchener, was arrested and also charged with indignity to a dead body.

Police say McCluskey is considered violent and should not be approached. They’re asking anyone with information to contact them.