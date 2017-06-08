Featured
Police looking for man who exposed himself at Kitchener playground
Hayden Phillips, CTV Kitchener
Published Thursday, June 8, 2017 8:50AM EDT
Waterloo Regional Police are investigating after a group of children saw a man exposing himself at a Kitchener playground.
Just after 5 p.m. police received a call to attend to the Holborn Drive area after the group of kids told a nearby adult what they had seen.
The man was able to flee the area before police or the adults could confront him.
He is described as white, 20-years-old, six feet tall with a thin build, short brown hair and facial hair. He was wearing glasses, a red sweater with a plaid shirt underneath and dark pants.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from CTV Kitchener
- WRDSB appoints new trustee for Cambridge and North Dumfries
- Household debt continues to grow, leaving Canada more vulnerable
- Man charged after allegedly faking illness to avoid paying restaurant bills
- Police looking for man who exposed himself at Kitchener playground
- Ontario launches new autism program; practitioners to be regulated