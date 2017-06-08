

Hayden Phillips, CTV Kitchener





Waterloo Regional Police are investigating after a group of children saw a man exposing himself at a Kitchener playground.

Just after 5 p.m. police received a call to attend to the Holborn Drive area after the group of kids told a nearby adult what they had seen.

The man was able to flee the area before police or the adults could confront him.

He is described as white, 20-years-old, six feet tall with a thin build, short brown hair and facial hair. He was wearing glasses, a red sweater with a plaid shirt underneath and dark pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.