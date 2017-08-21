Featured
Police looking for man who approached group of girls at park
A Waterloo Regional Police car is shown in this file photo.
CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, August 21, 2017 11:29AM EDT
Waterloo Regional Police are looking for a man who approached a group of girls at a Cambridge park and allegedly tried to take photos with them.
It happened on August 19, around 4:30 p.m. at a park on Stirling MacGregor Drive.
Police say the man asked a group of girls aged 11 to 12 for their names and then asked them to take photos with him.
According to police, when the girls tried to leave, the man grabbed one of them around the waist and insisted the group take photos with him.
The girls were able to get away safely.
Police describe the man as white, in his thirties with a thin build and receding hairline. He was riding a dark blur bicycle.