

CTV Kitchener





Waterloo Regional Police are looking for a man who approached a group of girls at a Cambridge park and allegedly tried to take photos with them.

It happened on August 19, around 4:30 p.m. at a park on Stirling MacGregor Drive.

Police say the man asked a group of girls aged 11 to 12 for their names and then asked them to take photos with him.

According to police, when the girls tried to leave, the man grabbed one of them around the waist and insisted the group take photos with him.

The girls were able to get away safely.

Police describe the man as white, in his thirties with a thin build and receding hairline. He was riding a dark blur bicycle.