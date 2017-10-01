

CTV Kitchener





Police are looking for five men who robbed two university students in Waterloo at knifepoint.

The students were walking on Hickory Street around 3:55 a.m. Sunday.

The group approached them and demanded their wallets and cellphones.

One of the men was holding a knife.

The students handed over their wallets but not before one of the them was punched in the face.

The suspects ran down State Street and fled in a white SUV.