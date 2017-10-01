Featured
Police looking for 5 men who punched, robbed students at knifepoint
Two students were robbed at knifepoint in Waterloo. (Oct. 1, 2017)
CTV Kitchener
Published Sunday, October 1, 2017 7:01PM EDT
Police are looking for five men who robbed two university students in Waterloo at knifepoint.
The students were walking on Hickory Street around 3:55 a.m. Sunday.
The group approached them and demanded their wallets and cellphones.
One of the men was holding a knife.
The students handed over their wallets but not before one of the them was punched in the face.
The suspects ran down State Street and fled in a white SUV.