Police locate boy, 15, who went missing while hiking
(Terry Kelly / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Tuesday, July 25, 2017 8:13AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, July 25, 2017 9:09AM EDT
Ontario Provincial Police were concerned for a 15-year-old boy’s well-being after he reportedly got separated from a group while hiking the Bruce Trail.
On Tuesday morning around 9 a.m. Police confirmed the boy had been located safe and in good health.
Police said 15-year-old Beedkohom Hussin of Neyaashiinigmiing First Nation had been hiking with his mother and another woman when he went missing.
They are thanking the public for its assistance in the matter.
