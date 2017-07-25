

CTV Kitchener





Ontario Provincial Police were concerned for a 15-year-old boy’s well-being after he reportedly got separated from a group while hiking the Bruce Trail.



On Tuesday morning around 9 a.m. Police confirmed the boy had been located safe and in good health.

Police said 15-year-old Beedkohom Hussin of Neyaashiinigmiing First Nation had been hiking with his mother and another woman when he went missing.

They are thanking the public for its assistance in the matter.