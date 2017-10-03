

CTV Kitchener





Senior residents say they have been scammed out of money by a man claiming to offer eaves trough-cleaning services.

Police said they received more than 30 complaints from residents in the Galt area of Cambridge and the Borden Avenue of Kitchener between August 3 and September 6.

As a result, Waterloo Regional Police have issued a warrant for the arrest of 56-year-old Brian Clive Bingley from Cambridge.

Police said Bingley approached the residents in their homes requesting to clean their eaves troughs. Homeowners reported feeling intimidated and pressured to pay for the work. After he received the payment, police said he would leave the homes and never return to do the work.

Police said Bingley seems to target women and elderly women who live alone.

In one particular instance, on Sept. 6, police said a man came back to one of the residences after being denied work and allegedly broke in. He stole personal items before being confronted by the homeowner. He then fled the scene on a bicycle.

Anyone with information regarding Bingley’s whereabouts is asked to contact police at 519-650-8500 ext. 8422 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.