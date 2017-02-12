Featured
Police investigation uncovers slew of drugs, bear mace
Police said they found meth, cocaine, marijuana and bear mace.
Published Sunday, February 12, 2017 1:18PM EST
Police have arrested a Kitchener man who they say was found to be in possession of a number of drugs and bear mace.
On Feb. 9, police were conducting an investigation regarding trafficking by the man. Police said they found meth, cocaine, marijuana and bear mace.
He was charged with possession of these drugs and various weapons and driving offences.
