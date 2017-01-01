Featured
Police investigating trailer fire, break-ins in West Montrose
Police are investigating a fire and eleven break-ins at a trailer park in West Montrose. (Jan. 1, 2017)
CTV Kitchener
Published Sunday, January 1, 2017 12:33PM EST
Last Updated Sunday, January 1, 2017 12:34PM EST
Waterloo Regional Police say eleven trailers were broken into at the West Montrose Family Campgrounds on Line 86.
They’re also investigating a fire that destroyed a trailer on Saturday morning.
Neighbouring properties were also damaged.
The cause of the fire has still not been determined.
It’s not clear if the fire and break-ins are connected.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.