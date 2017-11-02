

CTV Kitchener





An 11-year-old Cambridge child was taken to hospital after eating a piece of candy that contained a metal object.

According to police, the child ate a Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup containing a foreign metal object. The child was taken to hospital and then transferred to an out of town hospital for further evaluation.

Waterloo Regional Police say the source of the candy remains under investigation but that the child was trick-or-treating in the Preston area.

Specifically: Hamilton Street, Montrose Street, King Street, Duke Street and Lowther Street in Cambridge.

Parents are being asked to vigilantly examine all candy prior to consumption.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.