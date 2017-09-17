

CTV Kitchener





A 33-year-old man was killed Sunday morning after his pickup truck crashed near Sebringville.

The truck was travelling in the area of Perth Line 29 and Perth Road 134.

Sometime after midnight the truck left the road and crashed.

The driver died at the scene.

Police are still investigating the circumstances leading up to the crash.

The driver has been identified as Thomas Hymers of Perth South.