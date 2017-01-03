

CTV Kitchener





A death investigation is underway in a conservation area south of Goderich.

Huron County OPP said Tuesday afternoon that the investigation was taking place at the Naftel’s Creek Conservation Area, along Highway 21 in Central Huron.

They did not release any information on the circumstances that brought them to the conservation area, or what they had found there.

Forensic detectives have been called in to assist with the information.