Police investigating after pickup truck collides with hydro pole in Maryhill
A Waterloo Regional Police car is shown in this file photo.
CTV Kitchener
Published Wednesday, August 23, 2017 8:11AM EDT
Regional police are investigating after single-vehicle collision in Maryhill early Wednesday morning.
Police were called to Charles Street around 4:46 a.m. after a pickup truck crashed into a hydro pole.
Police say when they arrived the driver was missing and they believe the pickup truck was stolen.
Officers were on scene searching the area for the person or people responsible.