Waterloo Regional Police are investigating after two cats were found dismembered in Kitchener.

The first cat was discovered in the middle of the intersection of Wolfes Court and Carson Drive on July 11.

The second cat was discovered yesterday evening around Champlain Drive and Carson Drive by Gertrude Kreutzer, who was out walking.

Kreutzer says she discovered the cat with its hind legs removed.

“What else went through my mind is that there is an owner whether an adult or child, waiting for this pet to come home,” she said.

Police are asking residents in the area to be on the lookout for any suspicious activity and warning pet owners to keep a close eye on their animals.