Featured
Police investigate violent incident in downtown Kitchener
Warren Letson, CTV Kitchener
Published Wednesday, February 1, 2017 6:01AM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, February 1, 2017 8:13AM EST
Police are investigating a disturbance in downtown Kitchener.
Waterloo Regional police responded to Frankie's Pub on King Street, near Water Street, around midnight.
Four people were sent to hospital, two with serious, but not life-threatening injuries. The other two sustained minor injuries.
Detectives remained on the scene Wednesday morning.
Police say two people are facing assault and weapons charges.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.