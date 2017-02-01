

Warren Letson, CTV Kitchener





Police are investigating a disturbance in downtown Kitchener.

Waterloo Regional police responded to Frankie's Pub on King Street, near Water Street, around midnight.

Four people were sent to hospital, two with serious, but not life-threatening injuries. The other two sustained minor injuries.

Detectives remained on the scene Wednesday morning.

Police say two people are facing assault and weapons charges.