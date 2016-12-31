Featured
Police investigate trailer fire at West Montrose Family Campgrounds
Mary Cranston , CTV Kitchener
Published Saturday, December 31, 2016 12:49PM EST
Waterloo Regional Police are investigating a trailer fire in Woolwich Township Saturday morning.
It happened at West Montrose Family Campgrounds on Line 86.
A neighbour says someone noticed the flames around 6 a.m.
According to a tenant, the park is currently closed and the electricity is shut off. There was also some damage to nearby properties.
The cause has not yet been determined.
