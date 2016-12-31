

Mary Cranston , CTV Kitchener





Waterloo Regional Police are investigating a trailer fire in Woolwich Township Saturday morning.

It happened at West Montrose Family Campgrounds on Line 86.

A neighbour says someone noticed the flames around 6 a.m.

According to a tenant, the park is currently closed and the electricity is shut off. There was also some damage to nearby properties.

The cause has not yet been determined.