

Hayden Phillips, CTV Kitchener





Police are investigating after a suspicious car fire broke out Wednesday night.

A call came in just before midnight that a car was on fire on Duke Street in Kitchener, the car, a Hyundai sonata was fully engulfed when Kitchener fire crews arrived.

The fire was quickly put out with no injuries.

Police are treating the fire as suspicious and say they would like to speak with an individual who was seen walking away shortly before the fire.

If anyone has information regarding the incident they are asked to contact police or crime stoppers.