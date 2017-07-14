Featured
Police identify remains found as those of 32-year-old Kitchener man
Police investigate the discovery of human remains in a field on Village Road in North Dumfries on Wednesday, July 12, 2017.
Published Friday, July 14, 2017 12:44PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, July 14, 2017 1:08PM EDT
On Friday afternoon police confirmed they identified the remains of a man found in a farm in North Dumfries.
Police said they were those of 32-year-old man from Kitchener. They did not release his name, as next of kin still needed to be notified.
Officers held the scene since Wednesday afternoon when the remains were discovered in a farmer’s field on Village Road, east of Cambridge.
Police put out a call to the public after the body was discovered in hopes of getting some answers. Pictures of the man’s shoes were circulated to help garner information.
The body was taken to Hamilton for an autopsy and police are still waiting for the results. They're not expected until next week.
Friday marked day three of the investigation. Village Road has since reopened, however, police are expected to be in the area all weekend.
