Police have identified the 54-year-old man that was killed in a single-vehicle collision near Brantford Sunday morning.

Gregory Ashworth of Brantford was transported to hospital following the collision, where he was later pronounced dead.

Police said the crash happened around 6:30 a.m. on St. George Road just north of Governors Road East.

A pickup truck was travelling down the road when it ended up swerving into the ditch, ejecting the driver of the vehicle.

Police are still investigating why the vehicle left the roadway as the cause of the collision is still unknown.