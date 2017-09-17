

CTV Kitchener





A Middlesex County man was shot by a pellet from an air rifle in Avra, just outside of London.

OPP say the man was injured at a private residence on Medway Road around 5:10 p.m. Tuesday.

The man was taken to hospital where he was treated and later released.

Police say the pellet was fired from a nearby property.

Through their investigation, officers discovered a marijuana grow-op.

Corey Connolly, 26, was arrested and charged with several offences including: discharging a firearm with intent, assault with a weapon, producing and possession of cannabis for trafficking.

Two other people, 62-year-old Michael Connolly and 51-year-old Brenda Awalt, were also arrested and charged with production and possession of cannabis.

All three were released on a Promise to Appear for their next court date on October 13.