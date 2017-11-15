Featured
Police drone spots graffiti vandal in action
A Brantford Police vehicle is seen on Tuesday, Sept. 2, 2014. (David Imrie / CTV Kitchener)
Published Wednesday, November 15, 2017 4:23PM EST
Brantford police say a training exercise involving a drone helped them catch a graffiti vandal in the act.
Officers were training with the drone in Cockshutt Park Tuesday morning.
According to police, officers were able to see a man spray-painting garbage cans in the park via a camera attached to the drone. More spray-paint was found on the pavement.
A 25-year-old Brantford man has been charged with one count of mischief.