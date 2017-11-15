

CTV Kitchener





Brantford police say a training exercise involving a drone helped them catch a graffiti vandal in the act.

Officers were training with the drone in Cockshutt Park Tuesday morning.

According to police, officers were able to see a man spray-painting garbage cans in the park via a camera attached to the drone. More spray-paint was found on the pavement.

A 25-year-old Brantford man has been charged with one count of mischief.