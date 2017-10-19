

CTV Kitchener





A car repeatedly rammed a police cruiser in a Kitchener parking lot and then drove off, police say.

According to the OPP, it happened around 4 a.m. Thursday in the parking lot of Fairview Park Mall.

An officer had been following an erratically driven car on Highway 8 when it left the highway and turned into the parking lot, with the officer following behind.

“The driver of that vehicle proceeded to smash into the side of the police car,” OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said.

Schmidt said the car then turned around and rammed the cruiser a second time before driving away.

The car is described as a black, four-door 2008 Mitsubishi Lancer with Ontario licence plates BYWF 304.