

CTV Kitchener





On Saturday afternoon, police confirmed the 16-year-old boy that was arrested Friday for allegedly stabbing someone in the head, is facing charges for robberies that occurred earlier in the week.

"We have determined that this individual may be responsible for a number of other robberies that have occurred in the last week," said Mike Haffner with the Waterloo regional police.

READ MORE: 1 person in custody after downtown Kitchener stabbing

On Friday police used a Taser to take down a suspect following a stabbing in downtown Kitchener that happened around 3 p.m.

Earlier this week, knives were brandished during three robberies that were reported to police from areas around downtown.

The 16-year-old boy is facing a string of charges including multiple counts of robberies and weapons-related offences.

"He faces a number of charges including robbery, aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, assault cause bodily harm and a number of other charges," said Haffner.

The boy a young offender and cannot be identified under Youth Criminal Justice Act, he added.

Police are still looking for three other suspects involved in the robberies.

“We do caution the community that there are a number of other people that have been involved in these incidents, and we are still investigating and trying to identify those other three individuals."



With reporting from CTV Kitchener's Allison Tanner