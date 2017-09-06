

CTV Kitchener





Police investigators were seen Wednesday canvassing the area around a Kitchener parking lot where one man was killed five days earlier.

A man in his 20s was pronounced dead in hospital after being found severely injured in the parking lot of a building on Chandler Drive on Sept. 1.

Two people under the age of 18 have been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the man’s death.

On Wednesday, police set up a command post on Chandler. Officers at the scene said they would be there for most of the day. They declined to provide information on what they were looking for.