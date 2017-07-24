Featured
Police charge drunk driver after he crashes into house
(Terry Kelly / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, July 24, 2017 9:53AM EDT
Police have charged an 18-year-old man with impaired driving after he crashed into a home in Haldimand County early Saturday morning.
The single-vehicle crash happened on Celtic Drive just after midnight.
Police said the car went over a curb and collided with a house in a residential area.
Witnesses in the area said the two people in the vehicle were not injured. The 18-year-old driver showed signs of impairment, according to police, and he was arrested.
Police did not say how much damage was done to the home.
