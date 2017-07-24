

CTV Kitchener





Police have charged an 18-year-old man with impaired driving after he crashed into a home in Haldimand County early Saturday morning.

The single-vehicle crash happened on Celtic Drive just after midnight.

Police said the car went over a curb and collided with a house in a residential area.

Witnesses in the area said the two people in the vehicle were not injured. The 18-year-old driver showed signs of impairment, according to police, and he was arrested.

Police did not say how much damage was done to the home.