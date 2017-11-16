

Ryan Flanagan, CTV Kitchener





The homeowner came in and caught him red-handed, having entered through an unlocked door.

Picture this: He was sound asleep, just lying on the bathroom floor.

That’s the situation that played out Tuesday night at a home in Simcoe.

Norfolk County OPP say a homeowner discovered a stranger sleeping in their bathroom.

Police later determined that the 24-year-old man had drunkenly entered the home by mistake, thinking it was a different house.

He was taken to the house he had meant to go to. At the homeowner’s request, no charges were laid.

Police say people should remember to lock their doors to keep intruders out.