

Ryan Flanagan, CTV Kitchener





Investigators believe that a mother and daughter from Wellesley Township were killed shortly after their July 2011 disappearance, after which their remains were dismembered and burned.

That’s according to court documents filed as part of the case against Glenn Bauman, who is accused of killing his common-law wife Linda Daniel and her daughter Cheyenne.

The Daniels’ disappearance wasn’t reported to police until late 2015.

The documents show that police believe they were killed nearly 4.5 years before that – on July 16, 2011 – with their bodies burned at some point in the two weeks after that.

At the time, Cheyenne Daniel was 13 years old and her mother was 47.

Bauman was arrested last August on charges of first-degree murder and indignity to a body. He had been living in Alberta and working as a truck driver.

The subsequent investigation brought police to the property on Hessen Strasse where the three lived together.

Police have said that remains were found inside and outside the home, but have not yet said whether those remains are believed to belong to either Linda or Cheyenne Daniel.

Bauman’s lawyer says forensic testing has, to this point, not convinced him that bone fragments found at the property belong to humans.

“The tests have been inconsistent,” Christopher Hicks said in an interview. “Bones, yes, but human bones? That is not certain.”

Bauman remains in custody, with his next court appearance scheduled for Feb. 7. Hicks has said that his client intends to plead not guilty to the charges when the time comes.

With reporting by Nicole Lampa