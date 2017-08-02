

Waterloo regional police say they’re hoping the public can help them identify a man with amnesia.

Police say the man was found wandering on Victoria Street North near Natchez Road Tuesday afternoon.

According to police the man wasn’t able to provide any information about his identity.

He’s described as a white male, 50-60 years old, 5’5’’, 140 lbs, with a grey beard, and short white hair. The man is also missing his small, right toe, a large scar on his right forearm, and has a tattoo on his bicep of a rose with a sword through it and the name LILY below. He was wearing a black t-shirt and black track pants and he wasn't wearing any shoes.

Police are asking anyone who could identify this man to give them a call.