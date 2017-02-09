

CTV Kitchener





Nobody was allowed into or out of a west Kitchener high school for about 25 minutes Thursday afternoon.

Resurrection Catholic Secondary School was placed in a hold-and-secure procedure at 1:35 p.m.

Officials with the Waterloo Catholic District School Board say the hold and secure was enacted because of a police investigation in the neighbourhood around the school, which had nothing to do with the school itself.

While nobody was allowed to enter or exit the school, activities continued as normal inside.

The hold and secure was lifted at 2 p.m., after police found and arrested the person they were looking for.