Riverside Public School in Elmira was placed in a hold and secure Tuesday afternoon due to police action in the area.

Over the noon hour, police were seen in the Reid Woods Drive area, including at Elmira Golf Club.

Details on what brought police to the area were not immediately available.

According to the Waterloo Region District School Board, all Riverside Public School students and staff members were safe and inside the building.

Unlike a lockdown, a hold and secure allows people to move about as normal inside the building. The only consequence is that nobody is allowed to enter or leave the school while the hold and secure is in place.

The hold and secure at Riverside ended around 1:40 p.m.