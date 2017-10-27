

CTV Kitchener





Waterloo Regional Police officers did nothing wrong when they arrested a man who was later diagnosed with a fractured wrist, Ontario’s police watchdog has ruled.

The Special Investigations Unit had been called in to look into the May 2016 arrest of the man, which occurred outside a pub in Cambridge.

The 55-year-old man had been asked to leave the pub by a bouncer, who knew that he had been banned from the premises a few weeks earlier.

Investigators found that the man “appeared to be the aggressor” as he “rushed toward” the bouncer and attacked him repeatedly. The bouncer choked him out. When the man regained consciousness, he again attacked the bouncer – who then kicked him in the groin and shoved him down.

Police were called. Responding officers found the man outside the pub, bleeding from his arms and elbows and in a “very agitated and upset” state.

Four officers placed the man in handcuffs as they arrested him for public intoxication. Unlike the confrontation in the pub, the arrest was not captured on video.

The man was then taking to a holding cell, where he was kept until the following morning. After being released, he went to the hospital and was diagnosed with a fractured wrist.

The SIU found that there was no evidence to suggest that the man had been injured during his arrest or while he was in the holding cell, and therefore no reason to believe police wrongdoing contributed to his injuries.

The SIU investigation involved video recordings from the pub and police station as well as interviews with police officers and civilians who witnessed the arrest, including the bouncer. The officer subject to the investigation did not speak to the SIU or give them their notes.