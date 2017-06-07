

Ryan Flanagan, CTV Kitchener





Police are investigating after a hollowed-out piece of meat containing poison was left on a lawn south of Brantford.

Susan Havens says her dog, a blue heeler named Fiona, picked up an unusual item after being let out Monday evening – a hollowed-out pepperoni stick.

“When I took it away from her, I looked inside and there was same rat poison inside the pepperoni stick – a large piece of rat poison,” she said.

Fiona did not consume the poison, and seems to be doing OK.

Still, the incident has Havens wondering where the meat came from and who was behind it.

“I was shocked that anybody would dislike the dog that much or dislike me that much, that they would actually do something like that,” she said.

Havens lives on a quiet street in the community of Boston, where many people have dogs. She’s concerned that whoever left the pepperoni stick in her yard may have done the same to her neighbours.

Police have the same question.

“Why are people throwing pieces of pepperoni that are hollowed out with rat poison, or presumed rat poison, on other peoples’ property?” said Const. Ed Sanchuk of Norfolk County OPP.

Several squirrels and chipmunks have been found dead in the area recently.

Anyone with information that could help investigators is being asked to contact police.

With reporting by Alexandra Pinto