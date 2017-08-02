Featured
Pilot taken to hospital after gyrocopter crash near Wingham
CTV Kitchener
Published Wednesday, August 2, 2017 5:27PM EDT
A gyrocopter crashed shortly after taking off from a midwestern Ontario airport.
The crash occurred Monday afternoon near the Richard W. LeVan Aerodrome, just outside Wingham.
According to a report filed with Transport Canada, the homebuilt Bensen B-8M aircraft crashed in a field near a runway.
Its pilot was taken to hospital. Information on his condition was not known.