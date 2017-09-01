Featured
Pilot reports laser strike in Brantford area
An airplane is seen in this file photo from Wednesday, Aug. 27, 2014. (Dan Lauckner / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Friday, September 1, 2017 3:26PM EDT
A pilot flying through the Brantford area reported that their plane was struck by a laser light.
It happened on the night of Aug. 25, as the pilot was flying south of the Brantford Municipal Airport.
According to a report filed with Transport Canada, the plane was in its descent when the green light was noticed.
The plane, a Boeing 737, which was transporting passengers from Winnipeg to Hamilton, was able to carry on its way.