

CTV Kitchener





A pilot flying through the Brantford area reported that their plane was struck by a laser light.

It happened on the night of Aug. 25, as the pilot was flying south of the Brantford Municipal Airport.

According to a report filed with Transport Canada, the plane was in its descent when the green light was noticed.

The plane, a Boeing 737, which was transporting passengers from Winnipeg to Hamilton, was able to carry on its way.